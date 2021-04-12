Wanted man, non-compliant sex offender; Could be in Northwest Arkansas where crime occurred

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A sex offender registered in Newton County has changed his residency and failed to notify law enforcement as required. He is believed to be living in the NW Arkansas area, where the crime occurred in 2002. Do not approach if located. Contact law enforcement immediately.

  • NAME: Jim McKelvey
  • DOB: 08/29/1970
  • HEIGHT: 5’9”
  • WEIGHT: 380 pounds
  • HAIR: black/gray
  • RACE: white
  • GENDER: male

“If the subject is located or information about his whereabouts are known, please contact your local police agency.”

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
  • OFFENSE: Indecency/Sexual Assault 2nd
  • DATE: 12/04/2002
  • AGE AT TIME OF OFFENSE: 32
  • VICTIM GENDER/AGE: 13
  • OFFENSE CITY/STATE: Fayetteville, Ark.

Information can also be relayed to the Newton County Central Dispatch Center 417-451-8333.

