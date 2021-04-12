Wanted man, non-compliant sex offender; Could be in Northwest Arkansas where crime occurred

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A sex offender registered in Newton County has changed his residency and failed to notify law enforcement as required. He is believed to be living in the NW Arkansas area, where the crime occurred in 2002. Do not approach if located. Contact law enforcement immediately.

NAME: Jim McKelvey

DOB: 08/29/1970

HEIGHT: 5’9”

WEIGHT: 380 pounds

HAIR: black/gray

RACE: white

GENDER: male

“If the subject is located or information about his whereabouts are known, please contact your local police agency.” NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

OFFENSE: Indecency/Sexual Assault 2nd

DATE: 12/04/2002

AGE AT TIME OF OFFENSE: 32

VICTIM GENDER/AGE: 13

OFFENSE CITY/STATE: Fayetteville, Ark.

Information can also be relayed to the Newton County Central Dispatch Center 417-451-8333.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF