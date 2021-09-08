Wanted man in custody after 9 hour standoff in Pittsburg, Kan.

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Kansas Police Department take wanted man, William Theadore Patton, 30, into custody early Wednesday morning after nine hour standoff. He had been on the run after cutting his GPS ankle monitor 13 days ago.

Similarly it was January of 2020 when Patton was wanted, he hid in second story floorboards of a residence in Mulberry. It was more than 12 hours before he was located and taken into custody.

Recent information was obtained by investigators determined Patton was located at 504 E. 9th, Pittsburg. Surveillance confirmed Patton was there, armed with a handgun.

Pittsburg Police requested the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s (KBI) High Risk Warrant Team (HRWT), Kansas Highway Patrol, Crawford County Kansas Deputies, Joplin Missouri Police SWAT, and agencies K9.

Just after 9 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, authorities descended on 504 E. 9th St. to execute the search warrant.

After a futile contain-and-call-out KBI HRWT knocked in the front door and arrested a resident without incident. Michael Dusty Joe Taylor, 20. He faces charges of Obstructing Apprehension.

Michael Dusty Joe Taylor, 20, courtesy Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office.

“Officers began the evacuation of several nearby residences to assure the safety of the residents in the area. For the next nine hours KBI’s team attempted to call Patton out of the residence in an effort to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.” — PKPD

About 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, Patton, who was hiding in the attic space, fell through the ceiling of the front porch.

Patton was quickly taken into custody after a short foot pursuit by Kansas Highway Patrol K9.

Patton was arrested on felony warrants out of Woodson and Crawford County. He is facing new charges:

Felony Resisting LEO

Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device

Both Patton and Taylor are currently in the Crawford County jail.