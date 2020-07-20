Wanted man; ID’d as the shooter who critically injured Joplin woman Saturday

Tyrell Harbin, 27, had bonded out of jail 48 hours earlier on other felony charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday evening just before 6:00 PM Joplin Police and EMS were summoned to 2925 East 9th Street in Joplin to reports of a woman suffering gunshot wound.

Upon arrival a 28-year-old female had suffered a gunshot wound. As life-saving measures were being performed she was rushed Priority One to an area hospital where she was in critical condition.

Joplin Police and Detectives then wrapped the area in crime scene tape and about 7:00 PM the Crime Scene Command Unit rolled up to East 9th where it would sit until about 11:00 PM.

“The suspect in this incident has been identified and charges have been filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The suspect is Tyrell D. Harbin, age 27, of Joplin. Harbin has an active NO BOND warrant for Assault in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. Harbin is not in custody and is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department or your local law enforcement agency immediately.” Capt William Davis, Joplin Police Department

According to court records Harbin had bonded out of jail in Jasper County on Thursday, July 17, from charges in May 2020. Then 48 hours later is is identified as the shooter Saturday on East 9th.

Unlawful Possession, Transport, Manufacture, Repair Or Sale Of Illegal Weapon { Felony D RSMo: 571.020 }

He is also awaiting court regarding charges in March 2020.

Robbery – 1st Degree { Felony A RSMo: 570.023 }

Burglary 1st Degree { Felony B RSMo: 569.160 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 571.015 }

PROBABLE CAUSE

According to the Probable Cause Statement filed in Jasper County Court Monday, July 20.

Saturday evening a witness heard “multiple gunshots from inside the residence.” As the witness was assisting the shooting victim on the front porch, Harbin stated, “I am sorry I shot her, Go help your friend.” Harbin then fled the scene.

He is now facing charges related to Saturday.

Assault – 1st Degree { Felony A RSMo: 565.050 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony RSMO: 571.015 }