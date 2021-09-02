Wanted man: Pittsburg, Kan. authorities say man cut ankle monitor, call 911 with information, subject considered armed and dangerous

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding wanted felon, 30-year-old William T. Patton. Patton was placed on house arrest in February of 2021 while awaiting court proceedings related to several felony offenses committed in Pittsburg, Kansas, and charged in 2019.

Patton is a black male, 5’7”, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The police department received information on August 26, 2021 that Patton had tampered with his GPS ankle monitoring device. Police later located the device abandoned in the 800 block of North Grand Street in Pittsburg. Patton currently has three active felony warrants for bond violations. Police have received information that Patton may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you see Patton, do not approach and call the police. Anyone having information about Patton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department.

Patton’s offenses include, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal threat, felony theft, felony flee and elude, felony failure to register in accordance with the Kansas Offender Registration Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone having information related to Patton’s whereabouts, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous. Source press release PPD.