Wanted: Man charged with manslaughter after head on crash; February fatality crash killed Oronogo woman

by: Shannon Becker

RYAN KEITH O’NEAL, 45, CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER IN FATAL CRASH. JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING HIS WHEREABOUTS. MUGSHOT COURTESY JASPER CO SHERIFF.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The man recently charged in Jasper County for manslaughter has yet to turn himself in according to information from the Jasper County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities are seeking Ryan Keith O’Neal, 45, Liberal, Mo. Late March a warrant was issued, charging him with 1st Degree Manslaughter in Jasper County, Mo.

The fatal crash occurred in late February when O’Neal crossed the center line striking an Oronogo woman, Sevie Davison, 23. His pickup pulling a trailer struck her Toyota Forerunner at approximately 84 MPH according to a probable cause statement filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The speed limit is 55 MPH where the crash occurred just north of Ivy Road on MO-43.

O’Neal suffered life threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to a Tulsa hospital for treatment. Davison was pronounced dead later that evening, February 25, 2021 at a Joplin Hosptial.

“We are asking anyone with information on the location of O’Neal to please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 417-359-9100 or your local law enforcement agency,” Source: media release.

This is a breaking news story. We will update information here as more information is released by authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone.

