Wanted in Jasper County, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — During early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, a Jasper County Deputy was performing a traffic stop. Casey Matthews Sr. fled the traffic stop in the vehicle, assaulting law enforcement in the process.

Charges submitted to Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s office include:

1) Assault 2nd Special Victims

2) Felony Resisting Arrest

If seen or have information of Casey Matthews Sr. whereabouts, contact Jasper County Sheriff’s office 417.358.8177 or 911.

FOR DISTRIBUTION, HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE, THEN SAVE TO YOUR DEVICE.

