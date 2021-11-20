Wanted fugitive in custody after drug task force raid Nevada, Mo. apartment

Jamie Boykin, 46, of Nevada is being held without bond in the Vernon County jail

NEVADA, Mo. — A wanted fugitive is in custody after an apartment was raided by a narcotics team earlier this week.

According to a release of information from Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, his office served a search warrant at a residence on N. Clay Street in Nevada, Mo. late Tuesday, and arrested Jamie Boykin, who was wanted on a US extradition parole violation warrant.

Mosher said suspected methamphetamines were also located during the execution of the search warrant. That investigation is on-going by members of the Sheriff’s Office and the CNET Drug Task Force.

Boykin, 46, of Nevada is being held without bond in the Vernon County jail.

