Wanted, considered armed and dangerous; Making death threats against elected officials

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office are seeking the whereabouts of wanted man, Michael Eugene Thomas, 54 years of age, from Exeter, Missouri.

He is wanted for Making a Terroristic Threat in the First Degree, Class D Felony.



Court documents support the charge that Thomas has made death threats toward the Barry County Prosecutor and employees of the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office in Cassville.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thomas please contact BCSO. You can remain anonymous.