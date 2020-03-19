Wal-Mart rolls out more changes: hours, quantities, departments, etc

JOPLIN, Mo. — We were the first to tell you Saturday of the unprecedented change in hours at 24/7 Super Centers and Dacona Smith, COO/EVP of Wal-Mart US said they could make more changes. It took four days.

CHANGES AS OF THURSDAY, 3/19

Shorter hours 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Senior hour: Tuesday at the beginning of the day, starts 3/24

Limiting quantities of paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food

Auto Center is now closed and the staff are focusing on extra cleaning

Vision Center is limiting services

In an open letter to associates Smith states all in detail.

Additional steps beginning Thursday, March 19.

Store Operating Hours

Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.

Special Shopping Hours

We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Item Limitations

We know communities are counting on us more than ever and we are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for. Our stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Essential Services

Our people are working hard to have every part of the store ready to serve customers. To help support our people and focus on the most critical areas of the store right now, we will temporarily shut down our Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Also, our Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders. We will have at least one associate to serve the needs of our Vision Care customers, while the other associates will help in the rest of the store.