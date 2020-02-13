Wal-Mart robbery, man flees with undisclosed amount of cash

"We've got good suspect leads and we are tracking them down." Sgt Dan Haskins, Joplin Police

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6:00 PM Wednesday evening Joplin Police tell us a robbery occurred at Wal-Mart, 1501 South Rangeline. Information received is that a white male approached the Money Desk.

Police are not releasing many details at this time.

Sgt Dan Haskins tells us the first call came at 5:50 PM, “we’ve got good suspect leads and we are tracking them down.”

We can tell you no weapons were displayed. So it falls into a category known as a strong armed robbery.

DESCRIPTION

White Male

20s-30s

About 6’

Grey sweatshirt

Boots

The man fled out the north doors (grocery side).

No one was injured.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call Joplin Police Department, ask for the officer on duty by pressing “0”. 417-623-3131.

As we have covered these types of robbery before a strong armed robbery does not involve a weapon or make the illusion the subject has a weapon. It’s done through intimidation and threatening force.