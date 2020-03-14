Wal-Mart locations across the country change hours, citing daily sanitization and stocking of shelves

In separate announcments, Wal-Mart and Food4Less in Joplin informed the public Saturday of their hour changes

Photo of notice at Joplin Wal-Mart, 1501 S Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — In an open letter to Wal-Mart associates, Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., stated Saturday they are changing their hours across the country.

They will close at 11:00 PM Sunday evening, March 15. So their new hours will begin on Monday morning as they open 6:00 AM then close at 11:00 PM. These are their new hours until further notice. Smith cites two reasons for the closing:

Workers can reset and stock the stores with items customers are seeking

Perform cleaning and sanitizing thoroughly on a daily basis

Earlier this week Wal-Mart released their policy on COVID-19. Click link to read.

Our Joplin News First insider at Wal-Mart told us of the hour change also noted that people have been arguing inside the store as the shelves are empty.

“Someone already went into the men’s restroom and broke off the toilet papers and paper towels and stole them all.” Joplin News First insider, 1501 S Rangeline

Photo of Joplin Food4less notice.

In a separate announcement FOOD4LESS Joplin has also decided to alter their hours citing the same reasons. In a letter posted at the Joplin store:

“Food4Less Customers, Starting Monday March 16th we will close at 10:00 PM until further notice. This will allow our teams to restock and clean the store. We will evaluate this on a daily basis and get back to normal hours as soon as we can. Thank you for understanding.” Food4Less, Joplin