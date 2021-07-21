Vote for the State Troopers Best-Looking Cruiser Award; Top picks of 50 states make the annual calendar, benefiting scholarship program

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Voting is open now for the American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Take a look at all 50 states. We have included the four states in our Joplin region for our Joplin News First cover. 

The winner chosen by popular vote is honored with the Best-Looking Cruiser Award and will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best-Looking Cruisers 2022 wall calendar.

The calendar will be available for purchase at the AAST website beginning October 1, 2021. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL STATES AND THEN CAST YOUR VOTE.

Voting ends at 11 a.m. CST on Tuesday, August 3.
CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First