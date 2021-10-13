Violent rollover crash, all wearing seat belts, suffer only minor injuries

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:45 p.m. Tuesday evening JASCO received reports of a rollover crash on North Schifferdecker in the Snowball area.

METS ambulance, Carl Junction Fire, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper tells us on the scene it was a single vehicle crash, traveling north. Left the roadway and overturned numerous times.

Three people inside all escaped serious injury the trooper said, because of their seat belts. He emphasized that a crash like this normally has a different outcome.

H&H Wrecker removed the car from the field.

METS ambulance transported two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

