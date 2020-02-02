Violent rollover crash comes to rest feet away from former Joplin Auto Auction

25-year-old Galena, Kansas, woman suffered serious injuries in the crash according to Trooper J.Drum of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4:45 PM reports of a single vehicle crash in front of the former Joplin Auto Auction, 7748 W 7th, near old 66 Blvd that takes you into Kansas.

Carl Junction Area Fire Protection District responded to the crash along with Jasper Co Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance. The Missouri State Highway Patrol processed the crash.

Trooper J.Drum told us on the scene, Zoe Lambert, 25, of Galena, Kansas, was the only one in the 2018 Ford Explorer. She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“Accident occurred as [Lambert] vehicle travelled off of the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.” Trooper J.Drum, Missouri State Highway Patrol

Carl Junction Firefighters and first-responders used a Hurst Tool, aka, jaws of life, to perform a door pop of the drivers side door that was crushed shut. After the door pop they extricated Lambert, who was still seat-belted in the driver’s seat, upside down.

Cottrill’s Towing of Joplin cleared the vehicle.

There appears to be no property damage to the former Joplin Auto Auction building. The vehicle came to rest on it’s top less than 20 feet from the former restaurant entrance.

CLICK HERE to read the initial online report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.