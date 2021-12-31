Violent rollover at highway speeds on US-60 approaching Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 8:00 p.m. New Years Eve reports of a crash on US-60 near Finch Dr. near Westview.

Seneca Fire District, Newton County Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On scene Cpl C. Clark tells us it was a single vehicle crash. Male driver traveling westbound on US-60 approaching Finch Drive.

US-60 just east of Finch Drive. The vehicle was traveling westbound on US-60.

He says preliminary investigation is the vehicle was attempting to pass, lost control and left the roadway to the south, overturning.

The male driver was thrown a considerable distance.

He was transported emergency to Mercy Joplin.

Conditions at the time of the crash was steady rain and 64°.

Doug’s Towing removed the debris and vehicle from the tree line.

We will edit this article with additional information as it is released by authorities.