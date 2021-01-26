Violent Domestic Assault in Baxter Springs

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two men were arrested after Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a rural Baxter Springs home on Monday.

Around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman had sustained injuries in a physical attack, where the alleged assailant is also suspected of discharging a firearm.

In partnership with the Pittsburg Police Department, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Richard Stark, was found at a home in Pittsburg a short time later. Cherokee County Deputies obtained a search warrant for the Pittsburg home and seized a handgun along with other evidence.

Richard Stark was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of:

  • Aggravated Battery
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Criminal Threat
  • Criminal Damage to Property

Kolby Stark, age 19, was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of:

  • Interference with Law Officer
  • Felony Resisting Arrest

Both posted bond Monday and were released.

SEK DOMESTIC ABUSE HELP

Local resources are available for those who experience violence from family members or loved ones.

Safehouse of Southeast Kansas can be reached at 1-800-794-9148 and can assist in providing victims and children with emergency housing. In addition, those seeking information on a Protection From Abuse or Protection From Stalking Orders can call 1-800-723-6953. In an emergency, dial 911.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKhFPo_Hjts/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKg2ndZnvxT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKf9lS1Hpyw/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKftucpnPUT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKfsVwEnaVM/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKfe4FLnhbq/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKfXnemHhmB/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKepkMSnyfg/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKeVvwvH2o2/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First