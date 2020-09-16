Boyer arrested in Joplin, joining Tilton in federal custody to face charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — The U.S. Dept of Justice now have both men in custody regarding a violent assault and kidnapping that occurred the night of July 19, 2020 in Neosho, Missouri, at Boonslick Lodge.

Freddie Tilton, 47, and Alvin Boyer, 35, both escaped capture the night of the alleged crime. Now both are in federal custody, no bond hold, in Greene County jail.

Now new information we discover, Alvin Dale Boyer, of Rogers, Arkansas, who has been a fugitive from justice since federal charges were filed, was arrested in Joplin, Missouri.

BOYER IN CUSTODY SEPTEMBER 4

Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us that the night of September 4, 2020, they received a tip that Boyer was in Joplin, and driving a Volkswagen. They located the vehicle at, Chill House CBD, 501 West 7th. After a search of the building, Boyer was located hiding in a closet in the business and was taken into custody.

“A 9MM handgun and syringe were taken into evidence,” Capt Davis tells us. The arrest report was completed by Det. Siebenaler, “charges were sent over to the prosecutor; Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”

Capt Davis further stated that the vehicle was searched and meth (2 grams) was located in the vehicle, also taken into evidence.

Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020, Boyer was transported by FBI to Springfield, Missouri, where he is being currently held in the Greene County jail along with Tilton.

Tilton was taken into custody July 28, 2020, in a dramatic exchange of gunfire as Newton County Sheriff’s SRT, Joplin Police SWAT and ODET went to serve a search warrant at 3517 Cherry Road in the Greenwood, Missouri, area. During that arrest a body, now identified as Michael J. Hall, 41, was discovered on the property. It is now a homicide case being handled by Detectives of the NCSO.

The original crime that brings federal charges to Tilton and Boyer centers around a female identified as S.T. in court documents. Those documents outline what occurred that night at a Neosho motel:

“…an employee at Boonslick Lodge in Neosho, Missouri, called police at approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 19, 2020, to report that a woman was being choked and dragged into a room. A police officer knocked on the door of the room, and S.T., bloody and injured, opened the door and ran out of the room. Tilton had climbed out the back window and escaped.

S.T. told investigators she had arrived at the hotel to meet [Alvin] Boyer (who had rented the room) but found [Freddie] Tilton waiting for her. S.T. had separated from Tilton and had an order of protection against him. When she found Tilton in the room, she said, she tried to leave but was dragged back in by Tilton. She had a Walther 9mm handgun in her waistband but lost it during the struggle. Tilton picked up the handgun and used it to strike her. At one point, S.T. made it to the door but was dragged back inside by Tilton. Tilton had the handgun with him when he climbed out the hotel room window. Tilton attempted to climb down a vertical rain gutter, the affidavit says, but fell to the ground as the guttering broke then ran away.”

S.T. sustained injuries in the attack, she was transported for treatment to a Joplin hospital.

In an unrelated crime the day Freddie Tilton was taken into custody at 3517 Cherry Road, a decomposed body was discovered while serving a search warrant. The body was identified September 2, 2020, through autopsy, Michael J. Hall. NCSO are investigating his death as homicide. No one has been arrested or charged related to his death.

