Vintage pickup t-boned in two vehicle crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:15 p.m. Thursday Joplin Police Dispatch were alerted to a crash at 20th and South Joplin Ave. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.

A work vehicle/cargo van t-boned a vintage pickup.

Joplin Police Ofc. D. Farmer tells us on scene that the driver of the pickup, only occupant, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The work van was traveling south on Joplin Ave. Ofc Farmer states the vintage pickup, traveling east on 20th, failed to yield at a red light and was struck t-bone.

Comer’s Wrecker removed both vehicles from the crash scene.

Stay with Joplin News First for live news and updates on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. 📲 Click then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.