Vinita School Lockdown, One Person in Custody After Threat

by: Shannon Becker

VINITA, Okla. — One person is in custody after a threat to the Vinita School District Monday morning causing the district to go on a lockdown. Authorities say a call came in at 10:35 AM about a shooting threat at Vinita High School.

As a result, Vinita Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Craig County Sheriff’s office and multiple agencies responded immediately.

The high school was put on lock down. The school was extensively searched and cleared.

Authorities say there is no evidence any students, faculty, or any other staff were in danger.

One person is in custody however details are not released at this time. The investigation continues and we anticipate more information to be released by Oklahoma authorities.

