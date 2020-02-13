Vigil planned for Alba sisters postponed until February 21

The GO FUND ME site has ceased and now, "Memorial contributions may be given to the Norris family in care of the mortuary."

ALBA, Mo. — According to a family member the planned vigil in Alba City Park for Thursday night is postponed due to weather.

Organizer Richard Rogers states, “We will be rescheduling the candle light ceremony for next Friday at 6pm [February 21]. We rescheduled because of how cold it is supposed to be tonight.”

You can follow the Alba Missouri Newsletter facebook page for more detailed information.

The family also tells us private services will be held Friday for the sisters, Kynzee (8) and Laynee (6), who died in a trailer fire last week.

Condolences can be expressed on the Mason Woodard website.

The GO FUND ME page has ceased accepting donations just short of it’s goal. However according to the Mason Woodard site, “Memorial contributions may be given to the Norris family in care of the mortuary.” Mortuary contact information is below or at the link here.

Mason Woodard Mortuary

3701 East 7th Street Joplin, MO 64801

Phone: (417) 781-1711

Email: info@masonwoodard.com

