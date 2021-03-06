Vigil Held for Brothers, Attended by No One Who Knew Them, “But our hearts go out because of the loss.”

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A little more than a dozen people gathered in Benton County Thursday morning to remember Kaiden and Mayson Peak.

The two boys, 3 and 4 years old, were found dead Monday, March 1, along with the body of their father Darrell Peak.

During the vigil Chad Banfield, a local pastor, said a few words and led the group in prayer. He told Ozarksfirst he is pastor to the couple who own the property where the bodies were found. They asked him to come and share during the vigil.

“Our hearts go out to them, this is truly a tragedy. Two precious little boys that I never ever met or a dad I never met, nor had anyone else but our hearts go out because of the loss.” CHAD BANFIELD, WARSAW ASSEMBLY OF GOD

People have been leaving flowers, balloons, toys, and other items in remembrance of Kaiden and Mayson at the maintenance shack alongside Hwy 65, north of Warsaw.

According to court documents Wednesday, February 24, Darrell Peak told casino workers in Miami, Oklahoma he was going to start new with his kids. The next day he left with his two boys from their Springfield-area home.

