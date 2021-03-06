Vigil Held for Brothers, Attended by No One Who Knew Them, “But our hearts go out because of the loss.”

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker, Chris Six, OzarksFirst

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A little more than a dozen people gathered in Benton County Thursday morning to remember Kaiden and Mayson Peak.

The two boys, 3 and 4 years old, were found dead Monday, March 1, along with the body of their father Darrell Peak.

During the vigil Chad Banfield, a local pastor, said a few words and led the group in prayer. He told Ozarksfirst he is pastor to the couple who own the property where the bodies were found. They asked him to come and share during the vigil.

“Our hearts go out to them, this is truly a tragedy. Two precious little boys that I never ever met or a dad I never met, nor had anyone else but our hearts go out because of the loss.”

CHAD BANFIELD, WARSAW ASSEMBLY OF GOD

People have been leaving flowers, balloons, toys, and other items in remembrance of Kaiden and Mayson at the maintenance shack alongside Hwy 65, north of Warsaw.

  • JOPLIN NEWS FIRST FOLLOWERS WRITE
  • “RIP little men.” G.H.
  • “My heart goes out to the mother of those precious babies. Sending prayers to her and the remaining family.” H.M.
  • “Those poor sweet babies. That is so heartbreaking.” A.A.
  • “Poor sweet inocent baby’s! this just seriously broke my heart..Praying for their Momma that God give her Strength, and God please Walk with her through out the day’s to come..Rest sweetly sweet Angel Boy’s..you can play with the Angels..💙✨😇🚶👑👣💙✨😇🚶👑👣” C.T.
  • “Rest In Peace you two precious baby boys.” L.G.G.
  • “Oh so sad. Makes me cry so much those beautiful baby boys, so innocent. Their mama. My heart goes out to her!” P.M.E.

According to court documents Wednesday, February 24, Darrell Peak told casino workers in Miami, Oklahoma he was going to start new with his kids. The next day he left with his two boys from their Springfield-area home.

