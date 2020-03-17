Victims names released in Springfield shooting alongside SPD officer

The shooter, a 31-year-old male from Springfield, is among the dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams called it a ‘roving active shooter’ regarding a shooting just before midnight Sunday in Springfield. Leaving five people dead and one still in critical condition at Mercy Springfield.

On March 15, 2020, at 11:24 p.m., Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Battlefield Rd. and Lone Pine Ave. regarding a shooting. While en route, multiple shooting calls were received, including one at 2100 S Ingram Mill and another at Sunshine and Hwy 65. Another call came in at 11:43 and officers were dispatched to the Kum & Go located at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway regarding another shooting. Callers reported a vehicle crashing at the scene and an armed suspect entering the store and shooting customers and employees. When officers arrived the suspect began firing at them from inside the Kum-N-Go, fatally wounding Officer Chris Walsh and injuring Officer Josiah Overton. Other responding officers arrived and made entry into the store where they found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers also discovered three other deceased victims and one critically wounded subject at the Kum-N-Go. All victims appear to have been shot by the suspect. Springfield Police Department

Three victims have been identified:

Troy D. Rapp, 57-year-old from Springfield, employed by Kum-N-Go

Shannon R. Perkins, 46-year-old from Springfield, employed by WCA Waste Corp.

Matthew J. Hicks-Morris, 22-year-old from Springfield, customer

The fourth victim is in critical condition at Mercy Hospital Springfield. Next of kin notifications have been made for all victims.

The suspect is among the dead and now identified as Joaquin S. Roman, 31-year-old male from Springfield.