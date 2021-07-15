Victims located from shooting at Harps; Authorities seeking two persons of interest and suspect vehicle

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Thursday afternoon information received of the shooting on the parking lot at Harps included two victims, and two vehicles involved. Both vehicles fled the scene before officers arrived.

Deputy Chief Derek Walrod confirms they located the victims from the shooting as they showed up at a local hospital seeking medical care.

In a media release he states about 1:35 p.m. the Sheriff’s office, “responded behind Harp’s grocery store in Carl Junction, Mo., for a shots fired call. Upon arrival Deputies located evidence of shots being fired and other evidence that showed signs of possible injuries.

A short time later Jasper County Detectives received information of two individuals at a local hospital with non- life threatening gunshot injuries. A 22 year old female from Webb City and a 33 year old male from Highland, California, were determined to be victims.”

He states the investigation continues. Additionally he believes this is an isolated incident.

They are seeking public assistance in locating this vehicle and two individuals.

SEEKING VEHICLE:

dark red Kia SUV 4-door (pos Sorrento)

SEEKING PERSONS OF INTEREST (2):

BM, dreadlocks (driver)

BM, four braids, neck tats (passenger)

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is seeking anyone with additional information. They ask you contact them if you know anything regarding to the shooting: 417-358-8177 ext 1260 or Dispatch at 417-359-9100.

