Victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds rushed to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:50 PM Joplin dispatch were alerted to reports of a disturbance, which then became gunshots, in the area of 21st and South Empire in Joplin.

Joplin Fire Department and Fire Rescue along with METS ambulance responded to the report of a person who had been shot at the location of 2019 South Empire.

Sgt Dan Haskins of the Joplin Police Department confirms a man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim, age unknown, was rushed Priority One suffering life threatening injuries.

Sgt Haskins tells us it’s too early to tell much. They are talking to multiple witnesses and gathering evidence. No one is in custody or detained regarding the shooting.

If you have any information you can contact the Joplin Police Department non-emergency line. 417-623-3131 press 0 and ask for the SGT on duty.