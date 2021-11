Parade route on Main Street, 15th to 3rd, begins at 10 a.m.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday Nov. 13 Downtown Joplin is the backdrop for the Joplin Area Veterans Parade presented by American Legion Post 13.

The city of Joplin reminds, “It begins at 10 a.m. and will feature marching bands, vintage cars, service vehicles, flag and drill teams, and veterans. The parade runs from 15th Street to 2nd Street on Main Street.”

So choose your spot along the route and thank our Veterans.