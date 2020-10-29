Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigate homicide near Kansas line

Joplin News First

Missouri State Highway Patrol Investigations Unit and Bates County Sheriff's Office are assisting.

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

Just west of this road sign on Quail Road, Vernon County authorities began investigating a homicide on Wednesday. Image: Google Street View.

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday reports from tipsters stated an investigation was happening southwest of Deerfield, Mo., in Vernon County. Now Thursday information is formally released from the Sheriff’s office regarding a homicide investigation.

“Investigators do not believe there is any danger to residents in the Vernon County area at this time. The name of the victim has not yet been released out of respect for the family and to allow for proper notifications.”

SHERIFF JASON MOSHER, VCSO

The media release states the body was reported Wednesday morning to authorities. Investigators located the deceased at a residence on Quail Road near the Kansas state line.

Vernon County requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Investigations Unit, which is protocol. Additionally the Bates County Sheriff’s Office is lending support.

Tipsters told us crime scene tape and command units were set up near the residence as the investigation was beginning.

More information will be updated here on our news tab at Four States Home Page as it becomes available from VCSO. CLICK HERE to save a bookmark on your phone. We post new stories at anytime 24 hours a day and update current stories without notice.

View this post on Instagram

VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE NEAR KANSAS LINE — Vernon County Sheriff’s office release information Thursday morning regarding a homicide investigation that began Wednesday. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — According to a press release issued by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office early Thursday, the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased person at a residence on Quail Road in the Southwest area of Vernon County near the Kansas line Wednesday morning. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said his office requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Investigations Unit and the Bates County Sheriff's Office. Mobile command units were set up near the crime scene as the investigation was being conducted. Mosher said investigators do not believe there is any danger to residents in the Vernon County area at this time. The name of the victim has not yet been released out of respect for the family and to allow for proper notifications. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.” The full printed story? Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. That takes you to #FSHP and our news tab.

A post shared by Joplin News First (@joplinnewsfirst) on

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE ARE OUR LATEST POSTS
https://www.instagram.com/p/CG8AMrOnqlp/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CG7-jtKn02m/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CG7wL_bn87A/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CG7rcTgH2nl/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CG7gUDPn8ZZ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CG7a9_8n8nt/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First