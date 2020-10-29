Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigate homicide near Kansas line

Just west of this road sign on Quail Road, Vernon County authorities began investigating a homicide on Wednesday. Image: Google Street View.

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday reports from tipsters stated an investigation was happening southwest of Deerfield, Mo., in Vernon County. Now Thursday information is formally released from the Sheriff’s office regarding a homicide investigation.

“Investigators do not believe there is any danger to residents in the Vernon County area at this time. The name of the victim has not yet been released out of respect for the family and to allow for proper notifications.” SHERIFF JASON MOSHER, VCSO

The media release states the body was reported Wednesday morning to authorities. Investigators located the deceased at a residence on Quail Road near the Kansas state line.

Vernon County requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Investigations Unit, which is protocol. Additionally the Bates County Sheriff’s Office is lending support.

Tipsters told us crime scene tape and command units were set up near the residence as the investigation was beginning.

More information will be updated here on our news tab at Four States Home Page as it becomes available from VCSO. CLICK HERE to save a bookmark on your phone. We post new stories at anytime 24 hours a day and update current stories without notice.