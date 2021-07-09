Crash on I-49 overpass, sends Jeep over railing, landing near interstate below

CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 8:25 p.m. Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Dept were alerted to a two vehicle crash on Fir Road over I-49. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified as the crash would be investigated by troopers.

Cpl. B. L. Crockett of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us before our live video the two vehicles collided on the Fir Road/HH overpass. A white passenger car crossed the center line and struck a green Jeep. The Jeep then went over the railing, falling below. Ending near I-49 northbound lanes.

The adult male in the white vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Joplin hospital.

Three in the Jeep were all transported to an area hospital. One transported in an ambulance and then two POV (Privately Owned Vehicle). We anticipate a more detailed update from Cpl. Crockett overnight.

M&M Wrecker removed the vehicles from the crash scene. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies

