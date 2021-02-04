Pickup and Trailer Overturned, 7th and Malang

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 7:00 PM Thursday evening, Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a vehicle upside down at the NE corner of West 7th/US-66 and Malang.
It is a pickup with a trailer, overturned in the NE corner ditch.
Carl Junction Fire Protection District, METS ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
Determined to be a non-injury crash.
We will have more information from Missouri State Highway Patrol as it becomes available.
Doug’s Towing of Seneca were summoned to tow the truck and trailer.