Vehicle swerved to miss animal, left roadway, rolling over

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:15 PM Jasper County 911 began receiving reports of a rollover crash along I-44 westbound near 17 MM. Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mercy EMS, Carthage Fire and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival it was observed to be a single vehicle on its top to the north side of the westbound lanes of I-44.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers tell us the vehicle however came from Cimarron Road, the outer road, at the top of the hill above. The driver stated they had swerved to miss a raccoon.

It was an obvious path down the steep embankment to where it lay on its top.

Photos from above show it left the roadway at or near South Baker Blvd and Cimarron Road/Old Route 66.



These photos are taken from above I-44 along the outer road. The vehicle went off-road from here and landed below. Left photo, close up. Right photo, wider angle, red box marks the area where the wheel marks leave the roadway, just for perspective. Not official information.

No one was injured in the crash. M&M Wrecker removed the Suburu passenger car from the scene.

We will update the story right here with more information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as it becomes available.

We update our stories at anytime 24/7. So set a bookmark now by clicking here, for our Joplin News First Tab at FSHP. We can post breaking news at anytime 24/7.