Vehicle strikes culvert and rolls near college

18-year-old driver was wearing her seatbelt, Joplin Firefighters had to cut her out of it

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:40 PM Joplin Fire and METS were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash, 3400 bk E Newman Road. That’s just about 1/3 mile west of MSSU.

Joplin Police tell us this was a single vehicle crash with a female occupant/driver. The vehicle was traveling west on Newman Road, entered a concrete drainage ditch and then struck a culvert. Then rolled, ending on it’s side.

Joplin Firefighters had to cut her from her seatbelt as she was still secured inside the car.

METS ambulance transported the driver, who was alert and talking after being removed from the vehicle.

Extent of her injuries are unknown, but not thought to be life-threatening.

More information as it becomes available from Joplin Police.















