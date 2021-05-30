Vehicle rolls off highway in crash, coming to rest in storm drain pipe, other driver arrested on suspicion of DWI

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Shortly before 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning EMS in Carl Junction were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash along 171, north of Pennell about 1/2 mile.

Carl Junction Fire, Carl Junction Police, METS ambulance responded emergency. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to assist with traffic control. The highway was closed down until about 11:03 a.m.

Carl Junction Police tell us it was a two-vehicle crash. The three occupants of the overturned vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DWI and was transported to an area hospital.

CJPD says the crash is still under investigation. The second vehicle traveled north of the crash and was stopped by JasCo Deputies. It’s not known if the driver will also be cited also for Leaving the Scene of a Crash. Furthermore the overturned vehicle was traveling south on 171 and the second vehicle was traveling north.

Comer’s Wrecker was summoned to remove the vehicle from the storm drain pipe which travels underneath the Kansas City Southern tracks that run parallel to 171. The occupants we are told were assisted getting out of the overturned vehicle out a side door. H&H Wrecker of Carl Junction also assisted.

