Vehicle rolls multiple times in I-44 crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 10:00 PM Friday evening Joplin Dispatch began receiving alerts regarding a crash in the median of I-44, just east of the Rangeline exit

Joplin Fire Department, Newton County Deputies, Joplin Police and EMS responded.

The vehicle had come to rest on the north side of the cable barriers. And it was reported to have rolled multiple times.

GOOGLE MAP DURING THE

Unknown injuries to the driver who was transported to an area hospital.

Santa Fe Towing of Joplin removed the crashed vehicle. The area was clear just before 11:00 PM.