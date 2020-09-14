Vehicle rolls multiple times, driver wearing seat belt was not injured

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:30 PM Jasper County 911 began receiving reports of a crash where a vehicle rolled numerous times near MO-96 and Jayhawk Rd.

Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper Co Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy EMS, a full response was en route.

It was a single occupant, non-injury, rollover crash. The driver of the white passenger car was wearing her seat belt and declined medical care.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us on the scene, “if this is not a seat belt convincer, I don’t know what is.”

The trooper emphasized the shape of the roof shows it completed more than one roll.

Schrader’s Towing removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

In Missouri it is state law to wear a seat belt in a motor vehicle.