Vehicle rolls I-44 in crash near Joplin Stockyards

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:00 p.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a crash near 21.4 mm westbound I-44.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Reported to be a no-injury crash. Involving a single vehicle. One occupant, male driver.

Extensive damage to the crossover passenger vehicle as it overturned in the crash.

M&M Wrecker will remove the vehicle off the side of the roadway.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.