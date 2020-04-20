Vehicle rollover on Belle Center curve at Schifferdecker

JOPLIN, Mo. — 6:08 PM Sunday evening Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were dispatched to a reported rollover crash at North Schifferdecker and Belle Center Road. It’s on the edge of the Carl Junction Fire Protection District so many times they both Joplin and Carl Junction respond in case one another is needed.

Joplin Police tell us that a Jeep Liberty operated by an adult male failed to navigate the curve. It’s a single vehicle crash. The Jeep was heading north on Schifferdecker and entered the grassy median area rolling over and then coming to rest on top of Faith Tabernacle’s fencing, near their sign.

“Services not until May 3” it states on the lighted sign, 802 North Schifferdecker Ave, Faith Tabernacle.

Joplin Police tell us non life-threatening injuries to the driver of the Jeep. He was transported to an area hospital. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies helped to control traffic for a time as the patient was taken to the hospital.