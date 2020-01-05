Vehicle rollover at highway speeds I-44; Driver ejected

Witnesses tell us that the vehicle rolled so many times you couldn't count as it went into the tree line

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday afternoon eyewitnesses tell us they saw a vehicle leave the roadway I-44 westbound and roll numerous times into the treeline.

About 2:20 PM emergency personel were then dispatched to the area of mile marker 11.0 westbound I-44.

According to radio traffic the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was discovered by a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper. He was conscious and alert and talking in the ambulance however suffered unknown injuries.

Traffic was backed up westbound I-44 for about three miles at most for about an hour as MoDOT traffic signs were attempting to redirect traffic at Carthage, Prigmor or 249.

The crash was well off the roadway. But emergency vehicles were not able to access the crash scene which was perhaps 300 feet down a steep embankment. So with all the vehicles on the roadway it slows traffic.

Duquesne Police Chief Tommy Kitsch brought his gator four wheeler to help EMS get closer to the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. They confirm with us that the driver was ejected as it rolled. More information as it becomes available from the MSHP.

