Vehicle reported stolen from Carthage, recovered in Baxter Springs, hidden in garage, pair arrested

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves releases information Saturday regarding the recovery of a reported stolen vehicle.

“Sheriff’s Deputies obtained information late this week as part of an unrelated investigation, which led them to the Baxter Springs home, where the car, reported stolen from Carthage, Missouri, was recovered.”

The vehicle was being hidden in the garage.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene. William Monson, age 33, and 40 year-old Nicolette Clouse, who are both being held on allegations of felony possessing stolen property.