Utility truck overturns on I-49 at V Hwy; Work truck loses tools, contents along median

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a crash in the median of I-49 near V Hwy.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County ambulance, and Redings Mill Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

A utility work truck had crashed in the median near 35 mm. Tools and debris were scattered as the truck lost contents.

Trooper on the scene tells us no injuries to the two occupants. The truck was traveling south on I-49.

We will update this article with more details as they become available.

