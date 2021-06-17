Vehicle overturns into ditch on North Main in Joplin, takes out portion of guardrail over Turkey Creek bridge

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening Joplin Dispatch received reports of a single vehicle crash on North Main just north of Ozark Christian College. Approximately 2100 block of North Main.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS ambulance responded. Upon arrival it was observed a vehicle was in the east ditch on its top. The only occupant of the vehicle, the driver, had already gotten out of the vehicle.

Sgt. Ketrina Jones tells us the vehicle was traveling northbound on North Main, left the roadway and overturned, taking out a portion of guardrail on the northeast side of the Turkey Creek bridge.

She tells us the driver did not require transport to a hospital.







Santa Fe Towing were summoned to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

We will update this article with additional information as it is available from authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

