Vehicle goes airborne and flips, behind buildings on East 32nd

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 9:15 AM Joplin 911 Dispatch began receiving alerts of a rollover crash to the west of 33rd & Wisconsin, behind Health Essentials and other office buildings.

Joplin Police and Joplin Fire Department responded along with METS Ambulance and Newton County Ambulance.

Joplin Police tell us the driver was still in the vehicle when they arrived. It took a few minutes to extricate him from the car. Officer stated the vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and went over some bumps against loading docks.

Witnesses at the trailer park at 34th and Indiana said the vehicle was completely airborne at one point.

Male was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

More information from the Joplin Police will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP.