NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire just north of Apricot on Greenwood Drive in rural Newton County.

Redings Mill Fire District responded. First arrival observed ‘vehicle fire, fully engulfed.’







Fire was under control quickly at 10:47 a.m.

No one was in or around the vehicle when fire reported. Registered owner was not located. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded. Investigation being conducted by Newton County Sheriffs Office.