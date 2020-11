JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 7:15 PM Joplin Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a vehicle fire in the 900 bl of West 5th.

It appeared to be a cement mixer truck on private property, G&H Redi Mix, across from Ewert Park.

Joplin Police Department, Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance responded to the area.

The fire was quickly under control at 7:34 PM. No reported injuries.

Joplin Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire. More information as it becomes available.