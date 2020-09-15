Vehicle fails to yield at the T, resulting in crash with rollover

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4:25 PM Jasper County Emergency 911 began receiving alerts to a traffic crash with rollover, two vehicles, County Road 120 and East Fairview.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified of the crash which is East of the city limits of Carthage.

‘A northbound vehicle failed to yield to a westbound vehicle, resulting in a crash with rollover.’ Cpl. B.L. Crockett of Troop D tells us at the scene. Also he stated a few involved suffered minor injuries, however no one was transported by ambulance.

M&M Wrecker and Schrader’s Towing were summoned to remove the vehicles.

Roadway was cleared by 5:05 PM to all lanes of traffic.