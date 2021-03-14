Vehicle Crosses Median Striking Trailer, Causing Pickup to Rollover in Crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 5:00 PM Sunday Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a crash affecting interstate traffic near Iris Road on I-49.

Neosho Fire District, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Partrol and MODOT Emergency Response were notified.

We learn it was a crossover crash. A 2016 Buick LaCrosse being driven northbound on I-49 by Todd Beaudry, 28, of Lamar, Missouri. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Mercy Joplin.

The vehicle traveling southbound was a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500, towing a trailer with a large piece of equipment.

The Ram was being driven by a North Little Rock man, William Bradford, 58. He and his passengers were not injured requiring transport to a hospital.

“Crash occurred as [Buick] was northbound on I-49, crossed the median and struck [Ram’s] towed unit causing [Ram] to overturn.”

TPR B.R. DODSON

The pickup, trailer and debris was scattered along the west shoulder of the southbound lanes.

Poore’s Towing and Ron’s Towing were both summoned to remove the vehicles and debris from the roadway.

