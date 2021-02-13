Vehicle Crashes into Church

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:45 PM Joplin Police Dispatch were alerted to reports of a vehicle that has slammed into a church building at 26th and Connecticut.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire report, “vehicle in building, out to investigate.”

Joplin Police tell us it was a single vehicle crash traveled through a metal fence and into the NE corner of the Church of Christ, 1819 East 26th.

We are told by officers the driver was the only occupant. Being transported to a Joplin area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is a DWI investigation.

More information will be updated here as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.

