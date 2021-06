VBS LIST: Vacation Bible Schools go into action, since summer is underway; Send us your church information to add to list

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified two suspects in connection with the shooting on East 6th Street Saturday morning that sent 14 people to the hospital.

During a briefing Saturday, Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened at 400 E. 6th Street, which is near Trinity Street. There are many bars in the area. The initial 911 call about shots fired came in at about 1:24 a.m. and was followed by many more.