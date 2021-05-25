Utility pole broke in half as two vehicles crash in Blendville Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash at 22nd and South Joplin Ave.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to the Blendville Neighborhood.*

Cpl. Sean Higgins of the Joplin Police Department tells us that no one was injured in the crash.

An eastbound passenger vehicle was struck in the side by a southbound pickup traveling on South Joplin Ave., Cpl. HIggins tells us.

A Liberty Utilities utility pole on the southeast corner was broke off about midway up the pole. They responded immediately due to active wires down and replacement of the pole.

More information as it becomes available from Joplin Police will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP. (*) Blendville Neighborhood according to the ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD MAP. "Each neighborhood in Joplin has a unique heritage, story, and name. We encourage you to use the map below to get acquainted with the name of your place and those around you." ONE JOPLIN.

