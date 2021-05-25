Utility pole broke in half as two vehicles crash in Blendville Neighborhood

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash at 22nd and South Joplin Ave.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to the Blendville Neighborhood.*

Cpl. Sean Higgins of the Joplin Police Department tells us that no one was injured in the crash.

An eastbound passenger vehicle was struck in the side by a southbound pickup traveling on South Joplin Ave., Cpl. HIggins tells us.

A Liberty Utilities utility pole on the southeast corner was broke off about midway up the pole. They responded immediately due to active wires down and replacement of the pole.

More information as it becomes available from Joplin Police will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. (*) Blendville Neighborhood according to the ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD MAP. “Each neighborhood in Joplin has a unique heritage, story, and name. We encourage you to use the map below to get acquainted with the name of your place and those around you.” ONE JOPLIN.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPT_XerHtOF/ SPRINGFIELD THREE MISSING 29 YEARS NEXT MONTH — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On June 7, 1992, Suzie Streeter, 19, her mother, Sherill Levitt, 47, and her friend, Stacy McCall, 18, vanished without a trace from a home in central Springfield. The day that changed so many lives started with a celebration the day before: High School Graduation Day for Stacy and Suzie. #joplinnewsfirst #springfield3 #shanbecker #nexstarnation #ksn16 #kolr10news #knwanews @knwanews @ksnf16 @kolr10news @action12news @missingkids @nc4mec @fbi #fbivicap SPRINGFIELD THREE MISSING 29 YEARS NEXT MONTH — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On June 7, 1992, Suzie Streeter, 19, her mother, Sherill Levitt, 47, and her friend, Stacy McCall, 18, vanished without a trace from a home in central Springfield. The day that changed so many lives started with a celebration the day before: High School Graduation Day for Stacy and Suzie. #joplinnewsfirst #springfield3 #shanbecker #nexstarnation #ksn16 #kolr10news #knwanews @knwanews @ksnf16 @kolr10news @action12news @missingkids @nc4mec OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL FATALITY CRASH REPORT — OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released overnight regarding a fatality crash north of Fairland, Oklahoma. Some were disputing our article on FSHP so in full disclosure here is the official crash information from OHP. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage FATALITY CRASH MONDAY EVENING NORTH OF FAIRLAND — ESCAPED INMATES — ONE CHARGED CAPITAL MURDER AS GUNMAN IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE — CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 11:00 PM Monday night two inmates escaped from the Cherokee County jail at Columbus, Kansas. ESCAPED INMATES — ONE CHARGED CAPITAL MURDER AS GUNMAN IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE — CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 11:00 PM Monday night two inmates escaped from the Cherokee County jail at Columbus, Kansas. ESCAPED INMATES — ONE CHARGED CAPITAL MURDER AS GUNMAN IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE — CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 11:00 PM Monday night two inmates escaped from the Cherokee County jail at Columbus, Kansas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CPSDd81HpoW/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First