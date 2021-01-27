Use Caution AM Commute; Joplin Road Conditions; Maps and Apps

JOPLIN AREA — Road conditions are poor. Visibility is low. You definitely should not drive the normal speeds today. You’ll find it hard to see the lines on some roadways.

32° snow 6:02 AM

28° light snow 7:16 AM

West 7th nearing State Line

Accumulating Snow This Morning...



This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of the Missouri

Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas.



Weather hazards expected...Elevated snow risk.



DISCUSSION... A quick moving low pressure system will continue to produce snow across the area this morning. Snow accumulations will range from around a half inch along the Missouri/Kansas border to around 2 inches along the Highway 63 corridor. Road temperatures will

generally be below freezing, allowing for accumulations and

slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads.

CRASHES & SLIDE OFFS

CR 290 and Fir Road

State Line and West 7th

I-44 24 MM

171 Westbound between Carterville & Webb, Rollover

171 Westbound between Cartervile, second crash

I-49 30 MM, Rollover in median

MISSOURI – MoDOT

You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE.

You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.

KANSAS – KanDrive

KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.

OKLAHOMA – ODot Portal

Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop.

ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP

Download the ARDOT APP for traveling to the south!

MIDWEST ROADWAY COND.