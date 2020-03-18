US Marshals arrest fugitive in Monett after standoff

US Marshals took Jacob Eubanks of Monett into custody around 5:45 PM, you can assist in their next fugitive capture, download their USMS TIPS app

MONETT, Mo. — 700 block of East Broadway was closed for most of the afternoon in Monett Tuesday as the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force had located a residence of interest. 718 East Broadway is where they believed a wanted man was located. Wanted on multiple Felony Warrants including US Extradition Warrants.

US Marshals with the assistance of the Monett Police Department arrived before noon. Soon after the Missouri State Highway Patrol were prepared with SWAT and the Monett special response armored vehicle, but Sgt John Leukenhoff told us that safety was their number one priority, even if it took a while.

Leukenhoff of the Missouri State Highway Patrol told us at the scene, “[Eubanks] would not respond to us. Everybody else was cooperative, so we got everyone else out of the house. We went throught the court system and obtained a search warrant.”

After deploying gas rounds into the attic, Jacob Eubanks, 19, was taken into custody around 5:45 PM. There were no reported injuries.

It’s believed Eubanks was transported to the Barry County jail. We will have more information as it becomes available from authorities.

718 E Broadway

E Broadway blocked till 6:00 PM

Red arrow notes Eubanks







Handing search warrant to SWAT



Eubanks, right. CLICK EACH IMAGE TO ENLARGE THEN ZOOM

US MARSHALS MOBILE TIP APP

It’s not known how US Marshals obtained information on this fugitive whereabouts. However normal citizens can submit tips on their USMS Tips app that allows the public to anonymously report information they believe will help authorities track down and arrest wanted fugitives.

“We value the information that we receive from the public, and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app,” said U.S. Marshals Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong in a media release. “All tip submissions are safe, secure, and discreet.”

The USMS Tips app works on iOS and Android. It can also be accessed online by clicking here.

CLICK here for Apple devices (iOS) to download in the APP STORE

CLICK here for Android available in the PLAY STORE

The Marshals also want the public to use the app to report non-compliant sex offenders and threats affecting the federal judiciary.

“We want citizens to not only submit tips on persons with active arrest warrants,” said Armstrong, “we also want them to submit information about convicted sex offenders who fail to register and comply with their state’s laws, and report people who threaten a federal judge, a federal judicial employee, or a federal court facility.”