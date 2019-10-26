US-160 rollover crash claims a life Friday evening

Liberal man died after being ejected, report states he was wearing his seat belt

BARTON CO. — Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberal Fire Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a fatality crash Friday evening.

Crash is reported as a single vehicle rollover on US-160. Joplin News First was there and delayed the release of information until next of kin were notified overnight. It occurred approximately 1/4 mile east of MO-43 and US-160 intersection.

According to Cpl. J.S. Baird, of Troop D, a westbound 2001 Ford Explorer “ran off the roadway, overturned, ejecting the driver.”

Kevin Davis, 52, of Liberal, Mo., died at the time of the crash, 10:08 PM, as stated by Barton County Coroner, Tammy Deherrera, who was called to the scene.

Davis was wearing his seat belt according to the initial crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol that can be viewed by clicking here.